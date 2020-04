JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 3200 block of Forest Avenue. Police said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Demontre Beard, and the passenger, 40-year-old Ordley Johnson, died in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.