2,000 Jackson customers placed under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a boil water notice has been issued for 2,000 customers. The notice affects Raines Elementary, John Hopkins Elementary and Ambition Prep schools.

According to officials, the Magnolia Road tank was drained late on Monday to perform routine maintenance. Due to train issues at OB Curtis, citywide pressure was low Tuesday morning and affected the Queens area.

Crews are expected to fill the Magnolia Tank to help improve pressure within the affected areas. The city anticipates having pressure normalized by Tuesday evening and will coordinate the maintenance required for the tank at another date when the system pressure improves.

Due to a loss in water pressure, the boil water advisory has been issued for the following areas until further notice:

[5300-5899] Clinton Blvd.

[100-599] Magnolia Rd.

[100-599] North Flag Chapel Rd.

[100-399] Westhaven Blvd.

Westwick Apts

Windsor Park Apts.

Keystone Estates

John Hopkins Rd.

Badger Dr.

South Flag Chapel Rd.

East Lane

North Lane

Knob Hill Dr.

Glen Rose Dr.

Bayberry Dr.

Wild Flower Dr.

Melba Hill Dr.

Wood Rose Terrace

Magnolia Dr.

Magnolia Cir.

Highwood Dr.

York Dr.

Delano Dr.

Glenco Ave.

West Hill Dr.

Lowder Dr.

Rich Dr.

Queen Eleanor Ln.

Queen Christina Ln.

Queen Ct.

Queen Julianna Ln.

Queen Theresa Ln.

Queen Marie Ln.

Queen Esther Ln.

Queen Park Cir.

Mattox St.

Queen Alma Ln.

Queen Andria Ln.

Ginger Dr.

Bonita Dr.

Queen Mary Ln.

Queen Anne Ln.

Queen Elizabeth Ln.

Queen Victoria Ln.

Queen Isabella Ln.

Queen Maud Ln.

Queen Alexandria Ln.

Queen Margaret Ln.

Queen Cir.

Queen Joanna Ln.

Queen Josephine Ln.

W. Lane Dr.

Hayes Dr.

Loden Pl.

Sunrise Pl.

N. Windsor Dr.

S. Windsor Dr.

Wynndyke Rd.

Wynndyke Cir.

Ladd St.

Sheronn St.

Chalet Ave.

Speights St.

Riffle Ave.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.