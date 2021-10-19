2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) will host the 2021 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Jackson. The event will be October 20-22.

Hospitality professionals from across the state are expected to attend this year’s event. Motivational speaker Gus Gustafson will open the conference with a powerful and appropriate message entitled “Turning a Setback into a Comeback.”

“Mississippi Tourism Association is thrilled to partner with Visit Jackson in bringing Mississippi’s fourth-largest industry together in the capital city for our annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism,” said Danielle Morgan, MTA’s Executive Director. “We feel it is very important for us to be an example of how it is possible to meet safely and take advantage of the many benefits that meeting in-person brings.”

“The surge of the COVID-19 Pandemic necessitated the need for our industry to pivot from its tactical initiatives and revise plans that had the propensity to influence a more positive public health environment. We believe that these initiatives helped to stabilize our tourism and hospitality industry environment and the community it serves,” said Dr. Rickey Thigpen, President and CEO of Visit Jackson. “We’re excited about this year’s conference to have open discussions and engagement to share these types of initiatives to further the Tourism product.”

Click here to register for the event.