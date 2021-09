PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl Parks and Recreation will be hosting its 2021 Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, September 18. The event is for kids ages five to 12.

The event will be held at Bright Park from 9:00 a.m. until noon. All kids who attend must bring a bait and fishing pole and be accompanied by an adult.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.