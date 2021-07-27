$230K awarded to HC Simulation in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the National Science Foundation has awarded $236,969 to HC Simulation, LLC, in Canton.

According to Thompson, the project “SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) Phase I: Creation of a Virtual Population of Older, Black Patients with Hypertension and Comorbidities for Improved Treatment Development,” is under the direction of William Pruett.

The project will develop a virtual population of 50–70-year-old hypertensive African American men with and without common cardiovascular comorbidities including congestive heart failure and Type II diabetes.

The virtual population will be generated from clinical data collected from other studies and the approach can be used for other specific populations who may be historically under-represented in trials.