420 Jackson customers under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a boil water advisory has been issued for 420 customers. The system recently lost water pressure.
The notice is for the following areas:
- [[6500-6999] Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive
- [3500-3999] North Flag Chapel Road
- [6600-6699] Presidential Drive
- Presidential Place
- Flag Chapel Circle
- Warren Harding Drive
- Roosevelt Circle
- Roosevelt Place
- Overlook Circle
- Trace Drive
- Harrison Place
- John Tyler Place
- Zachary Taylor Circle
- William McKinley Circle
- [3700-3799] Thomas Jefferson Road
All customers are advised to boil their water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.