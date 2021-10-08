420 Jackson customers under boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a boil water advisory has been issued for 420 customers. The system recently lost water pressure.

The notice is for the following areas:

[[6500-6999] Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive

[3500-3999] North Flag Chapel Road

[6600-6699] Presidential Drive

Presidential Place

Flag Chapel Circle

Warren Harding Drive

Roosevelt Circle

Roosevelt Place

Overlook Circle

Trace Drive

Harrison Place

John Tyler Place

Zachary Taylor Circle

William McKinley Circle

[3700-3799] Thomas Jefferson Road

All customers are advised to boil their water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.