5 things to do in Jackson-metro area for July 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the weekend approaching, here are five things you can do in the Jackson-metro area July 16-18.
- World Snake Day will be held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on Friday, July 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This will be a virtual and on-site event.
- Magnolia Sunset Markets will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at 4945 South Drive in Jackson.
- Bark @ the ‘Park Yappy Hour will be at B&B Theatres in Ridgeland on Saturday, July 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Neon Night will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- The Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson will have free admission on Sunday, July 18. The museums will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.