5 things to do in Jackson-metro area for July 16-18

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a mother and son accused of improperly obtaining millions of dollars from the state of Mississippi on additional charges.

Nancy New and Zachary New were initially charged with 17 counts of conspiracy, fraud, identity theft, and money laundering on March 18. They were accused of defrauding the state Department of Education by more than $2 million from 2017 to 2020.