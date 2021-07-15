5 things to do in Jackson-metro area for July 16-18

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the weekend approaching, here are five things you can do in the Jackson-metro area July 16-18.

  1. World Snake Day will be held at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science on Friday, July 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This will be a virtual and on-site event.
  2. Magnolia Sunset Markets will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at 4945 South Drive in Jackson.
  3. Bark @ the ‘Park Yappy Hour will be at B&B Theatres in Ridgeland on Saturday, July 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  4. Neon Night will be held at the Mississippi Children’s Museum on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  5. The Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson will have free admission on Sunday, July 18. The museums will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories