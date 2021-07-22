5 things to do in Jackson-metro area for July 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the weekend approaching, here are five things you can do in the Jackson-metro area July 23-25.
- 4th Annual Movies in the Park Series – Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Smith Wills Stadium parking lot in Jackson. $5 per car admission.
- Wondrous Storms – Friday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson. $6 adults, $4 kids ages 3 and up, free for museum members.
- Back to School Summer Bash in Pelahatchie – Saturday, July 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Muscadine Park. Event is free.
- Hinds County Sheriff’s Office hosting back-to-school drive-thru giveaway – Saturday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bolton-Edwards Elementary School.
- Free Sundays at the Two Mississippi Museums – Sunday, July 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Jackson.