5 things to do in Jackson-metro area for July 30 – Aug. 1

Courtesy: Northpark Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the weekend approaching, here are five things you can do in the Jackson-metro area July 30 through August 1.

  1. Habitat for Humanity Tent Sale – Friday, July 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. & Saturday, July 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 615 Stonewall Street in Jackson
  2. Science at Sunset – Friday, July 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson
  3. Back to School Blast/Vaccine clinic – Saturday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Word and Worship Church in Jackson
  4. Northpark House Cup – Saturday, July 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland
  5. ZZ Top Concert – Sunday, August 1 at Brandon Amphitheater. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

