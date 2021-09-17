5th Annual Make a Racket for the Kids Fundraiser to be held in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 5th Annual Make a Racket for the Kids Tennis & Pickleball Tournament will be held in October in order to raise funds to help tack child abuse in Mississippi. The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi will kick off the festivities on October 6 at The Country Club of Jackson, with all playing levels welcome.

The competitive levels for this event will be both intermediate and advanced. On October 21, the tennis mixed doubles event kicks off at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson. All playing levels are welcomed, with combination levels of 6.0 and below, 7.0 and 8.0 and above.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this event for the 5th consecutive year. Make a Racket for the Kids is one of those special events that allows the community to come together, have fun, and raise funds for our cause that has helped save over 44,000 children in our state.” said Liz Torricelli, the Community Outreach Coordinator for CACM.

The entry fee to play either tennis or pickleball is $45, to play both tennis and pickleball $80, and $25 for non-players to participate.