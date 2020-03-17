6 teens arrested and charged for armed carjacking in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Police Department arrested six teens for armed carjacking.

Police said they received a call about the carjacking in Northpark Mall's parking lot on Monday around 7:00 a.m.

According to investigators, the stolen vehicle was spotted on County Line Road and stopped near Target. Fifteen-year-old Johnny Spells Jr and 17-year-old Marcterrion Dear were arrested. Both will be charged as adults with armed carjacking and conspiracy.

Spells (left) and Dear

Police said a firearm and ski mask were found in the carjacked vehicle. Spells and Dear were given $500,000 bonds.

According to officers, Spells and Dear were at the scene of the crime in a vehicle that was taken at gunpoint in Jackson earlier that same morning. Four other suspects were arrested in connection to the case.

Fifteen-year-old Carlanthony Sanchez, 16-year-old Jordan Bradley, 16-year-old Demonta Everett, and 15-year-old Demarcus Smith have been charged with armed carjacking and conspiracy in connection with the Ridgeland crime. No bond has been set for them.

From left to right

Sanchez, Bradley, Everett, and Smith

The vehicle taken in the Jackson armed carjacking was also located and processed by Ridgeland detectives.