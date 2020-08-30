647 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 647 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 29.

CountyTotal
Jackson1
Rankin1

12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 31 and August 20, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Clay1
Coahoma1
George1
Hancock2
Harrison1
Hinds1
Itawamba2
Pike1
Tunica1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams79031
Alcorn6246
Amite2737
Attala58325
Benton1941
Bolivar148849
Calhoun47010
Carroll29112
Chickasaw58420
Choctaw1554
Claiborne43916
Clarke46230
Clay47215
Coahoma97518
Copiah109231
Covington71917
De Soto458543
Forrest212561
Franklin1753
George68413
Greene29414
Grenada94132
Hancock49020
Harrison328554
Hinds6523139
Holmes103954
Humphreys33514
Issaquena973
Itawamba55516
Jackson299060
Jasper48013
Jefferson2199
Jefferson Davis3038
Jones215372
Kemper27015
Lafayette141934
Lamar143829
Lauderdale1755106
Lawrence40210
Leake87831
Lee216254
Leflore123475
Lincoln97051
Lowndes127953
Madison296783
Marion78126
Marshall94012
Monroe103557
Montgomery40816
Neshoba142999
Newton66414
Noxubee51814
Oktibbeha142646
Panola129323
Pearl River74848
Perry2939
Pike112945
Pontotoc105811
Prentiss61512
Quitman3203
Rankin284263
Scott109222
Sharkey2508
Simpson93839
Smith46713
Stone31210
Sunflower125836
Tallahatchie62913
Tate85432
Tippah54515
Tishomingo55128
Tunica44912
Union87821
Walthall56324
Warren131346
Washington198360
Wayne84621
Webster30313
Wilkinson27717
Winston69419
Yalobusha36312
Yazoo95421
Total82,6762,441

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

