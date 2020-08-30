647 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 647 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 29.

County Total Jackson 1 Rankin 1

* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 31 and August 20, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Bolivar 1 Clay 1 Coahoma 1 George 1 Hancock 2 Harrison 1 Hinds 1 Itawamba 2 Pike 1 Tunica 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

