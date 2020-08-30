JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 647 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fourteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. August 29.
|County
|Total
|Jackson
|1
|Rankin
|1
* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between July 31 and August 20, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Clay
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|George
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|2
|Pike
|1
|Tunica
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- JPD: Man commits suicide after shooting girlfriend and child
- Global coronavirus cases top 25 million
- 647 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August ends
- WATCH: Homes damaged as tornado hits Stillwater