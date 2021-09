In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), there is an $80,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot that hasn’t been claimed. The ticket was purchased for the Thursday, September 16, drawing.

MLC officials said the winning numbers from that evening were 4-11-21-23-31. The ticket was sold at Express Way 2 at 1810 Delaware Avenue in McComb.

The player has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.