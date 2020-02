Hinds County, Miss. (WJTV) Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms that one man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding sideswiped a car on I-20 eastbound just east of Edwards. It happened just after 9:10 p.m. Sunday night. He has been identified as David S. Reeves, 44, of Jackson.

Sgt. Kervin Stewart with MHP tells 12 News that a Ford Mustang was changing lanes to avoid an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder when it was hit by the motorcycle. Reeves, the driver of the motorcycle, went off the bike and died as a result of his injuries. The driver and passenger of the Mustang were not hurt.