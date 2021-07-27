$85,000 Mississippi Match 5 winner claims prize

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pass Christian woman hit the jackpot on the July 15 drawing for the Mississippi Match 5. She won $85,000. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the woman claimed her prize on Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased by the woman at C&J Quick Stop, located at 400 Henderson Avenue in Pass Christian.

Officials said the woman selected the quick pick option for her numbers. She forgot about her ticket and drawing until the following Sunday.

The woman said she went to the Mississippi lottery website to check her numbers and saw she won. She chose to remain anonymous.