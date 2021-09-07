9/11: 20 years later, many veterans still coping with war’s trauma

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday will mark 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks. The annual observance honors those who died, but it can also be triggering to many servicemen and women who fought for the state’s freedom.

At the VA Hospital in Jackson, doctors are treating patients who suffer from PTSD. They’re also working with veterans who suffer from depression, anxiety and other mental disorders.

The hospital has multiple programs focused on mental health to pinpoint triggers and find warnings signs, so veterans can get the assistance they need. They also help integrate healthy practices into veterans’ lives.

Later this week, 12 News will be taking a deeper look into the mental battle veterans are still fighting, and how families and friends can come alongside those who are hurting to get them the help they need.