$9.1M contract awarded to correct erosion at Natchez National Cemetery

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) praised the award of a $9.1 million contract to help with a stabilization project at the Natchez National Cemetery.

The two said they worked with the Veterans Affairs Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and city officials to secure the contract, which was expedited after federal officials in mid-July designated a serious erosion at the cemetery as an emergency.

“I appreciate the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veteran Affairs for their work to meet the urgent need for repairs to the Natchez National Cemetery,” Wicker said. “This emergency contract award will help to guarantee the long-term stability of the bluffs and ensure that no damage comes to any gravesites.”

“The Natchez National Cemetery is hallowed ground, which makes this stabilization project all the more important,” Hyde-Smith said. “I commend the VA, Army Corps, and the leadership in Natchez for working expeditiously to address erosion issues that threaten the cemetery.”

The stabilization project will entail stabilization of the west and south reaches of the national cemetery. The funding was obligated from FY2021 Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration appropriations. Work is expected to be completed by August 2022.