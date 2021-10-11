‘A Day Without Immigrants’ march, rally held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Immigrants from across Mississippi traveled to Jackson on Monday for ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ march and rally. The event was organized by the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equality (IAJE).

The rally began with a caravan around ICE Headquarters in Pearl and ended in downtown Jackson at the State Capitol building.

The demonstration was held to demand Democrats and the Biden Administration keep their promise of delivering citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants.

“At work often times, we are abused because we’re undocumented, and it’s not just unpaid labor or harsh environments. It’s things like sexual harassment, hiring underage children, and people do not speak up because they fear that they will lose their livelihood, and it’s very difficult to secure another job when you don’t have a permit to work,” said Lorena Quiroz, executive director of IAJE.

Some who took part in the event stayed home from work and school in an effort to show the economic power of immigrants in Central Mississippi.