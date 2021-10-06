‘A Home for Brad’: GoFundMe aims to raise funds for Deputy Brad Sullivan

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan nearly lost his life after he was shot in the head in the line of duty in September 2019. Now, members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are working to help build a new home for Sullivan.

Sullivan’s injuries left him with paralysis on the left side of his body, causing extreme physical limitations. His current home is not accommodating to his needs, so his friends are helping out.

On Monday, construction workers broke ground on Sullivan’s new home in Flora with accessibility in mind.

“To be able to go in my son’s room with him that I can’t do now, and actually go down and sit and talk to him in his room, help him get in the bed, tuck him in and play a game with him or something with him in his bedroom, that would be big because I can’t even get in his room now,” stated Sullivan.

His close friend, Lt. Joey Butler, said he knew his friend would need a home that could better suit his needs.

“I was living in a house. I really couldn’t get around in the wheelchair; wouldn’t fit. The floors weren’t real good in it; came home to having to have someone with me 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Sullivan.

“Once everybody, including Brad, knew, kind of realized the magnitude of his injuries and what all was going to be needed for a lifetime, Deputy Moak got to talking and said, ‘You know, Brad really needs a house,'” said Butler.

Butler said through God’s grace, doors started opening to make it possible to start construction on a home for Sullivan.

“Bruce Kirkland with the Jackson Homeowners Association approached us without even promoting the idea that this was in the works. He came to us and said, ‘We want to help with whatever Brad needs.’ It was just moving to see that the doors of the things that we needed just continued to be opened,” explained Butler.

Moak said, “We have developed a strategic plan to build this thing. It’s going to be in phases, but it is all based on contributions and what kind of response we get from either builder contractors or people with cash donations.”

“Being able to get back and get around my entire house and not have to have somebody help me get in and out of the shower and have to help me get around the kitchen to cook and clean up, that’s absolutely tremendous,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said the new home would be life changing, and he can’t thank his friends or the community enough for all they’ve done.

To build Sullivan’s home in its entirety, they need to raise $275,000. If you would like to make a donation, click here.