JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The average price of regular unleaded gas in Mississippi has risen more than 18 cents per gallon since September 2021, according to AAA.

The average price in Mississippi on Tuesday was $2.99 a gallon. In Jackson, the average was around $3.00, while the average price in Hattiesburg was $3.02.

The state’s prices sit below the national average of $3.34 per gallon.