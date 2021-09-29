Abortion Freedom Rally to be held in Jackson

FILE – In this May 19, 2021, file photo, the Jackson Women’s Health Organization clinic, more commonly known as “The Pink House,” is shrouded with a black tarp so that its clients may enter in privacy in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several local organizations in support of reproductive rights will gather for an Abortion Freedom Fighters Rally on Saturday, October 2 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Abortion Freedom Fighters Rally is being hosted in conjunction with the Capital City Pride festival at Smith Wills Stadium on Lakeland Drive.

The rally is being held to defend reproductive rights and support Roe v. Wade. On December 1, 2021, Supreme Court of the United States will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women Health Organization, in which the Center for Reproductive Rights is challenging a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Capital City Pride is requiring all attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test results given within 48 hours in order to enter the event.