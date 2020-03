JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are now investigating a multi-car crash on I-55 Southbound and I-20 Westbound.

The crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. on I-20 Westbound near State Street at exit 45B.

A witness says one man tried to stop traffic and was hit.

All lanes are blocked at this time and you’re urged to avoid the area.

BREAKING: Serious accident on near I-55, I-20 Ramp. Multiple cars, and first responders are trying to revive one man. A man told me as they tried to stop the cars, a truck ran into the man.

I literally had to stop traffic because cars kept driving. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/y7SRtd3PxN — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 5, 2020

#JPD is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on I-20 W near State St. exit that occurred just before 4 am. One individual is deceased and other injuries have been reported. Cause is not yet known. Severe traffic delay is expected. Avoid the area, if possible. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2020

Crash on I-20 westbound before State St EX 45B in Hinds County has ALL lanes BLOCKED. Map it > https://t.co/L8lEae9Mgm #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) March 5, 2020