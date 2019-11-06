Active shooter drill in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police and firefighters along with the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security took part in an active shooter drill this morning.

The drill to place at Walmart on Greenway Drive.

The drill is designed to appear as realistic as possible in order to test the abilities of first responders.

Authorities shut down the WalMart for three hours for the drill.

Chief James Davis of the Jackson Police Department says, “I think it was very successful. it’s successful because of the employees there, knowing exactly what to do. our police officers, every police officer in the police department is trained in active shooters.”



Authorities plan to take part in active shooter drills in the future.