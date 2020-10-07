Adams County braces for possible impact from Hurricane Delta

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Emergency Management is making resources for neighbors ahead of Hurricane Delta. Sandbags are available at the Foster Mound Fire Department.

Parts of Adams County experienced damage from Hurricane Laura, and leaders want neighbors to be prepared. One neighbor said people should not wait until the last minute to prepare for Delta.

“You don’t know how long the lights might be out, and the shelves might not be stocked, especially with the COVID time. I would just advise everyone to prepare,” said Bishop Stanley Searcy.

Sandbags will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until Friday, October 9.

