Adams County deputies work to solve 2020 double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are working to solve a double homicide case that happened in 2020.

Investigators said Jamesia Brown, 19, and Cameron Jones, 16, were found dead inside their vehicle on Friday, May 1, 2020, just before 2:00 a.m. The vehicle was located at Kenny Graves Apartments in Natchez.

Jamesia Brown

Cameron Jones

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, P3 TIPS APP (Crime Stoppers App), or anonymously at Tipp411 app.