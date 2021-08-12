Adams County deputies work to solve 2020 double homicide

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are working to solve a double homicide case that happened in 2020.

Investigators said Jamesia Brown, 19, and Cameron Jones, 16, were found dead inside their vehicle on Friday, May 1, 2020, just before 2:00 a.m. The vehicle was located at Kenny Graves Apartments in Natchez.

  • Jamesia Brown
  • Cameron Jones

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding the above homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, P3 TIPS APP (Crime Stoppers App), or anonymously at Tipp411 app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories