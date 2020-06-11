Adams County man arrested, charged with aggravated assault

Breaking News
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man has been charged with aggravated assault after shooting a male in Natchez.

Deputies were dispatched to Merit Health Natchez Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m. about a victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon their arrival, they discovered Eric Minor, 26, with a gunshot wound in his right forearm.

Deputies identified the suspect as 27-year-old Stephen Thomas. He was later arrested at his residence on Cottage Drive.

Thomas is currently being held at the Adams County jail.

No motive of the shooting has been released at this time.

