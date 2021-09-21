Adams County, Natchez leaders to discuss staffing, expenses for aquatic center, soccer fields

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County and Natchez leaders will meet this week to review staffing and salary expenses for the Natchez Aquatic Center and soccer fields.

According to the Natchez Democrat, this is the next step in efforts to shift parks and recreation management back to the separate entities.

The newspaper reported the city voted to void the current interlocal parks agreement as of September 30. That agreement created a nine-member commissioner in charge of operation and maintenance of all city and county parks, as well as the swimming pool.

The city and county officials will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23.