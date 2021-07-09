Adams County supervisors consider bond for recreation improvements

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Board of Supervisors is considering a general obligation bond. According to the Natchez Democrat, the bond would be used for recreation improvements.

The board recently passed a resolution about their intent to enter a bond or loan agreement, which would be used for improvements at recreational centers and parks within the county. Leaders said they’re still in the early stage of deciding what funds are needed for improvements.

According to board attorney Scott Slover, the amount borrowed may be less than $5 million.

“You always ask for more than what you end up borrowing,” Slover said. “I think the actual amount when all is said and done will actually be (just over $4 million) at the most depending on what the board decides to do.”

The newspaper reported the supervisors could use the amount budgeted for the recreation agreement between Adams County and the City of Natchez to finance the bond.