Alcorn State opens vaccination site on campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University opened the first COVID-19 vaccination site in Claiborne County on Tuesday, March 23. Students, staff and people ages 18 and older are now eligible to get their first and eventually second shots of the Moderna vaccine.

Claiborne County Emergency Management director Martin Ratliff said setting the site up as a drive-thru site is the most efficient way to run a vaccination site. He said he’s impressed with the turnout, especially for the first day.

The school will continue to offer vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday for the foreseeable future.