Alcorn State to host Career Fair in November

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University leaders announced the Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, November 10. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Davey L. Whitney HPER Complex.

Dr. Wanda Fleming, assistant vice president for human resources, hopes to expand the university’s workforce by launching long-lasting careers.

“We recognize that there are many individuals in the surrounding areas seeking employment,” said Fleming. “This Career Fair provides the perfect opportunity for them to meet and talk directly with managers of hiring departments across the University, share resumes, and, in some instances, participate in informal interviews. At the same time, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy our beautiful campus and institutional hospitality.”

Fleming said that the office expects to host a Faculty Career Fair during the Spring 2022 semester.