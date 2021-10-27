“Allumer” light show coming to Natchez in November

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – “Allumer Natchez 2021” is a free light exhibition festival coming to the Historic Dunleith Inn and Grounds on November 19th-21st.

The festival will have a tented food court, a Maker’s Market of arts, crafts and handmade goods, open air bars and lawn games. The festival is free, but tickets for the VIP lounge are available for purchase.

The theme of the festival is “Rebirth,” which was chosen to represent the City of Natchez. Nine light installations made by artists will be exhibited.

Allumer Natchez provides access to the arts, and opportunity to engage the collective Natchez community in a city-wide celebration of culture. Allumer Natchez Mission Statement

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, go to allumernatchez.com.