Amazon delivers water to New Horizon Church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Amazon is stepping in to help those still suffering from the water outrage.

The distribution giant delivered 18 pallets of water to New Horizon Church International on Thursday. Volunteers from the church will issue water and lettuce to the public while supplies last.

“We want to appreciate Amazon for everything they do, along with other distributors, that are helping us. Amazon brought 18 pallets this morning and that gives us an opportunity to really distribute some water over the City of Jackson,” said Thomas Neal.

The water giveaway began around 9:00 Thursday morning. The volunteers said they are prepared to help hundreds of families in need of water.