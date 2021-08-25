American Steamboat Company to develop docking facilities in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Steamboat Company has signed a docking agreement with the City of Vicksburg to develop docking facilities at the riverfront.

According to the Vicksburg Post, American Queen has agreed to pay a docking fee equivalent of $2 per passenger on the boat on the day it arrives. This is the third river cruise line to have a docking agreement with the city.

The company’s temporarily location will use a portion of the riverfront between Clay Street and China Street for one year until a permanent docking location is confirmed.