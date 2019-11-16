AmeriCorps gives back with a day of service across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- AmeriCorps NCCC-FEMA Corps members from the southern region campus in Vicksburg participated in various service projects at multiple locations across the state.

The members divided into teams and visited different sites such as the Delta National Forest, Natchez State Park, Vicksburg Warren Humane Society, Vicksburg Housing Authority, Keep Jackson Beautiful, and Genesis and Light Center.

This will be the unit’s final service project during their 10-month term of service before graduating from the AmeriCorp NCCC-FEMA Corps program on Friday, Nov. 22.