Atmos donates $1M to American Red Cross to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy Corporation announced a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross, which will help provide disaster relief to communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“Everyone at Atmos Energy is keeping those impacted by Hurricane Ida in our thoughts and prayers. Our strong culture has been called upon once again to support our teammates, family, friends, neighbors, customers, and communities,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “We proudly support the American Red Cross and their efforts to mobilize quickly to provide safe shelter, meals, and comfort for families in need.”

“The American Red Cross, our volunteers and partners are working around the clock to provide help and hope to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. “We cannot thank Atmos Energy enough for their generosity, which will enable us to provide shelter, relief supplies, food and comfort to families as they begin to rebuild their lives after this catastrophic storm.”

Anyone looking to help people affected by Hurricane Ida can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.