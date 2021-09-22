Atmos Energy raises $1.6M during annual ‘Week of Giving’

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy employees pledged $827,495 during the company’s annual Week of Giving campaign, which was held September 13 through September 17. The campaign helped benefit No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army, and United Way.

According to Atmos officials, the company will match all employee donations to these vital nonprofits, bringing the total amount raised to more than $1.6 million. The funds will be distributed across the eight states Atmos Energy serves.

“Our extraordinary employees give of their time, their talent, and their resources throughout the year to support our communities, our school districts, after school programs, and food banks, as part of our commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president, and CEO. “No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army, United Way, and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are invaluable partners that reinforce our enduring commitment to combat childhood illiteracy, provide for food-insecure households and honor our everyday heroes who keep our country and communities safe, and healthy.”

Atmos Entergy said employees supported each of these organizations through team-building activities, and also volunteered virtually to support schools and nonprofit organizations.