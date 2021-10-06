Atmos Energy, Salvation Army partner to offer billing assistance to Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy and the Salvation Army of Jackson teamed up to help customers pay their bills on Wednesday. Dozens of people showed up for the bill payment assistance event.

Customers brought their IDs and their current Atmos bill in order to receive assistance.

“With us doing this, we are able to assist them with something. It helps them get over their financial hurdle, so that they can keep a roof over their head, they can keep food on the table. This is one thing they don’t have to worry about,” said Rolanda Alexander, director of Social Services for the Salvation Army.

The assistance will also be offered on Thursday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Worship Center Gym in Jackson. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.