AutoZone & Hudspeth Regional Center to recruit through Jobs for Jacksonians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AutoZone and Hudspeth Regional Center will host recruiting sessions this month through the Jobs for Jacksonians program.

For AutoZone, the session will be Wednesday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Full Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Part Time: Manager Trainees, Commercial Sales Managers, Delivery Drivers (no CDL required), Supervisors and Retail Sales

Full-time and also part-time employees will be offered a competitive benefits package. The recruiting session will be held at AutoZone’s new Mega Hub location, 5465 I-55 North Frontage Rd Suite C, Jackson, Mississippi 39206.

Hudspeth Regional Center will host on Thursday, October 8 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Officials are seeking to recruit applicants interested in becoming:

Active Treatment Tech Trainees, Direct Care Supervisors, Direct Care Workers, Social Workers, Coordinator Health Facility Quality Assurance, Targeted Case Managers, Teacher Aides, Senior Systems Administrator and Behavioral Health Specialist.

This recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department – Training Academy located on 3000 Saint Charles Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39209.

Due to COVID-19, we will be abiding with the local and state guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all time.

LATEST STORIES: