Balloon release held for late JPD Sgt. Bryan Pippin

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People remembered the life of Jackson Police Sgt. Bryan Pippin with a balloon release on Thursday, September 16. He died from complications due to COVID-19 in early September.

“He gave everything he had, his last breath to serve this city and this department,” said interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler.

Pippin dedicated 28 years of his life to serving the City of Jackson.

“Sgt. Pippin was one of the guys to come in there to implore us come to JPD from Jackson State, and that was in 2008. We’re in 2021, and you can see the impact that he made on us, because now we’re sergeants here, leaders here because somebody thought enough of us. I think you have what it takes,” said one person.

Sgt. Pippin had been hospitalized due to the virus in July 2021. A memorial service for Pippin will be held Friday, September 18 at New Jerusalem Church.