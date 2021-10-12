Bass Pro, Cabela’s to host hiring event ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced the company will be hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members ahead of the holidays.

The National Hiring Day event will be on Wednesday, October 13, and Thursday, October 14. Bass Pro Shops in Pearl, Mississippi, is in search of 40 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

People are encouraged to apply in advance online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The hiring event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.