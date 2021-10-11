Belk to host hiring event at Jackson-area locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Belk will host a hiring event on Saturday, October 16 at all Jackson-area Belk locations. The retailer aims to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.

Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at all Jackson-area Belk locations. You can call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Jackson area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.