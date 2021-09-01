Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers responded to deadly crash involving a bicyclist. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on September 1, on MS 149 along the D’Lo bridge.

According to Trooper Ron E. Bosarge, a 1991 Dodge Dakota was traveling southbound on MS 149. While crossing the bridge, the vehicle struck Cassandra Blackley, 27, of Laurel.

Blackley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County coroner. Bosarge said the Dodge Dakota was being driving by Damon Robinson, 44, of Braxton.

The accident remains under investigation by MHP.

