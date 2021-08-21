Bike and Car Festival held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recording artists and car fans from five different states participated in the Jackson Bike and Car Festival on Saturday.

“They need to see positivity in our community they need to see people doing things that’s cohesive to positive things. If you’ve never been to a car and bike show it is nice your going to see a lot of exotic cars your going to see a lot of exotic bikes your going to see a lot of vehicles that you just don’t see on a daily basis,”

All who attended were encouraged to visit the onsite COVID testing booth. The car show is set to continue until 11:00 p.m. with a Blues Musical Concert at the Jackson Square Promenade.