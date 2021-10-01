Black United Summit International to highlight Mississippi’s HBCUs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Black United Summit International is gearing up to showcase Mississippi’s Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) next weekend.

The organization is teaming up with state representatives Zakiya Summers and DeKeither Stamps for an HBCU recruitment.

The event is next Saturday at Battlefield Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Officials hope to highlight the importance of these institutions to students interested in enrolling.

“I’m excited about where we are. I’m excited about what we’re doing. I’m excited to partner with Rust and Valley and Jackson State. And to have our students know that we are all supporting them,” said Tougaloo College President Dr. Carmen Walters.

“This is just the start of a what will be a great, great partnership of which Jackson State is happy to be a part of,” said Jackson State President Thomas Hudson.

The event will also feature food trucks, a talent showcase and a community clean up.