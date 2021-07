JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A blood drive will be held outside the Woolfolk State Office Building in downtown Jackson on Thursday, July 8.

A Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) donor coach will be parked outside from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Donors will be able to receive a $15 Visa gift card.

Leaders with MBS suggest all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of fluids before and after making a blood donation.