Board members propose $27.4M budget in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $28.7 million budget along with a potential tax increase for Fiscal Year 2022, according to The Daily Leader.

The proposed budget includes a millage decrease of 1.84 mills, with the proposed millage rate at 109.38 mills, including both the county and schools.

For the next fiscal year, the county projects revenue of $28,767,564. Seventy-four percent is proposed to be financed through an ad valorem tax levy.

A public hearing will be held Monday, September 13 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Boardroom.