JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Red Mountain Entertainment is pleased to announce Bob Dylan and his band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats along with Hot Club of Cowtown are coming to Brandon, Mississippi.

The concert is on June 30th at the Brandon Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.