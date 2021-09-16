Body found near Cathedral School’s football stadium in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a death that happened near Cathedral School’s football stadium.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said it appeared someone attempted to break into the field house near the stadium and fell through the roof to their death. The body has not been identified at this time.

Adams County deputies also responded to the scene on Thursday, September 16.

Jessica Carter, the lead administrator at Cathedral School, told the newspaper an email was sent to alert parents of students about the situation. She said the school will continue as normal, and students are being kept away from the football stadium at this time.