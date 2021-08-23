Body of missing Vicksburg man found in Alaska

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The body of a Vicksburg man who went missing in Alaska was found on Sunday, August 22.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the body of missing hunter David White, 40, was found alongside Jacksina Creek, which is located in the northern part of the Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

The National Park Service (NPS) reported White, who was living in North Pole, Alaska, stopped regular communication by InReach during the hunting trip on August 12. His last message indicated he was about to cross the creek to get to a hunting area.

NPS rangers were notified by Smith’s point-of-contact on August 16 that he had stopped checking in. Search teams and Alaska Wildlife Troopers began to scan the area daily starting August 17.

According to the newspaper, White was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska and had been in the Army for 20 years. He grew up in Vicksburg and Tallulah, Louisiana.

White’s friend, Allen Pugh, said he was experienced in the bush, but Pugh said it’s possible anyone can run into problems. It has rained in Alaska everyday for the last two weeks, and nighttime temperatures have dipped into the 30s.