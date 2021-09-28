Boil water notice canceled for Town of Lost Rabbit subdivision

UPDATE:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The boil water notice for the Town of Lost Rabbit and Northbay Subdivision Barnett Reservoir have been canceled.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) issued a boil water notice for the Town of Lost Rabbit subdivision, which is on the Twin Harbor water system.

Leaders issued the boil water notice due to a loss of water or water pressure. The pressure loss was caused by a company boring into a 10″ main line.

The following streets are affected:

Mississippi Street

D’Iberville

Lasalle Street

Galvez Street

St. John

North Natchez Drive

Old Trace Road

Republic Street

Louis Lefleur Boulevard

Lemoyne Street

Ridge Street

Azalea Street

West Florida Boulevard

Louisiana Street

There are 163 water connections in the affected area. Water sampling will begin Wednedsay, September 29, 2021.

This boil water notice will be in effect for at least 24 hours or until PRVWSD receives a clear sampling.